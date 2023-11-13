Premier League takeaways: Exceptional Salah, Palmer makes point, Trippier trouble

Palmer spot on as Chelsea make point

For the second week running, Maurico Pochettino's Chelsea were involved in a breathless Premier League battle.

Sunday's crazy 4-4 draw with Manchester City came hot on the heels of last week's manic 4-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur, results against the reigning champions and a previously unbeaten Spurs side that suggest that life will not dull at Stamford Bridge this season.

Adding to the spice on Sunday were Chelsea goals scored by former Manchester City players Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer.

The latter, who moved to London during the summer in a switch that surprised many, showed nerves of steel to score a penalty deep into injury time, the fourth time in a row Palmer has scored from the spot for his new club.

“Very strange the first time I have played against City – I have the upmost respect for the club I spent 15 years at and it is nice to see some friends,”the 19 year old said after the game.

“Unlucky to not get the win. I have many City fans I know but it is the game.”

No stopping 'exceptional' Salah

While Erling Haaland was banging in a brace for Manchester City in Sunday's late game – taking him to 13 for the season – Mohamed Salah had already taken his tally to 10 a few hours earlier.

The Liverpool striker made it 200 goals in English football with his own double in the Merseysiders' victory over Brentford – with 198 of those coming for Liverpool, the other two during his unsuccessful spell at Chelsea.

The brace also meant Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in the opening six home games of a Premier League season.

Only three other players have achieved the feat: Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1995/96), Les Ferdinand (Newcastle United, 199596) and Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 2004/05). Salah, 31, joined Shearer and Henry in having scored or assisted in 15 consecutive Premier League home games.

“Exceptional, just exceptional player. Played a super game today and we all know how difficult it is against these tall centre-backs,” said Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

“The composure for the first goal is insane. There is no doubt when the ball is in that area in the end you see it on the scoresheet. So a pretty special player.”

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his and Liverpool's second goal in their 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford at Anfield on November 12, 2023.

Spurs stumble after flying start

After what had been a flying start to the season, Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur have been brought back down to earth with bump over the past seven days.

Last week, their 10-game unbeaten record came to an end against Chelsea where they conceded four goals after having two players sent off.

Even bigger blows came with the news that defender Micky van de Ven and midfielder James Maddison – who had both made massive impacts since arriving during the summer – would be out injured until the new year.

Saturday's game at Wolves started well with Brennan Johnson scoring his first Premier League goal for Tottenham after just three minutes.

But, for the second game running, Spurs would concede two goals in injury-time that would condemn Postecoglou to successive defeats as a manager for the first time since 2021, when he was at Scottish side Celtic.

“It is always a tough game here,” said the Australian. “Wolves are always going to come on strong and we ran out of legs at the end.”

After next week's international break, Spurs face a tough run of fixtures against Aston Villa (home), Manchester City (away), West Ham United (away) and Newcastle United (home).

Trouble for Trippier and injury-ravaged Magpies

Since being taken over by a Saudi-Arabian led consortium in 2021 and the arrival of Eddie Howe as manager, Newcastle's trajectory has consistently been one pointing upwards.

From the relegation zone to mid-table security in season one, up into the top four in season two and then appearing in the Champions League in season three – all with a club and fan base perfectly sympactico after the constant turmoil of the Mike Ashley era.

But Saturday's defeat at Bournemouth was a “game too far” according to Howe. “When we are under fatigue and stretched, we usually respond better,” he admitted.

Newcastle were missing 11 players due to injury and suspension for the trip to Howe's former club – with Miguel Almiron joining the walking wounded as he limped off in the first half.

The match on the south coast also saw Kieran Trippier confronting critical Newcastle fans in the stands at the end. “The fans are emotional,” the England defender said after the incident. “I had a chat with one of them, saying we are giving everything and there's no need to panic.”

“How many injuried have we got?”.



Everton on the up after clipping Eagles' wings

While Newcastle will be welcoming the international break with open arms as they attempt to get players out of the treatment room and back on to the pitch, there could well be different feeling on the blue half of Merseyside.

After a nightmare start to the campaign, coming on hot on the heels of successive relegation battles, that saw them take one point from a possible 15, Everton are finally finding some momentum.

Saturday's 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace – that saw Idrissa Gueye score an 86th-minute winner – means Sean Dyche's side have now taken 10 points out of 15, dragging themselves eight points clear of the bottom three.

“We're finding ways to win, that's a massive factor. We're growing here,” said Dyche. “This season it's our responsibility to change the story. We're beginning to … we are changing the Everton story.

“There's a different feel to what people are writing about us and what they are saying and what the team are delivering.”