Newcastle v PSG player ratings: Schar 8, Almiron 8; Mbappe 5, Skriniar 4

Local boys Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff both scored as Newcastle United thrashed Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in their first Champions League home game for 20 years.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring before Burn powered home a header to make it 2-0 at the break.

Longstaff collected a pass from Kieran Trippier to fire the third early in the second half before Lucas Hernandez pulled one back to give the visitors a glimmer of hope.

But Fabian Schar put the seal on a famous victory as he curled in a spectacular fourth amid raucous scenes at St James' Park.

The Parisians and their big-name stars simply couldn't cope with the Magpies' intensity and left the North East of England well beaten.

The win takes Newcastle to the top of their group with four points following their draw at AC Milan on matchday one.

"It's some night," said midfielder Longstaff. "I think we knew it was going to be special with the atmosphere but for me and Burny [Dan Burn] to score on a night like tonight is pretty surreal and I am lost for words really.

"It is [a dream come true]. I think to be honest there are some of us that thought three years ago we were probably out of the door and it wasn't a great place to be. I am so proud to be from Newcastle and I am over the moon."

