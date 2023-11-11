Dominic Solanke double helps Bournemouth beat depleted Newcastle United

Two second-half strikes by forward Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth a 2-0 home win over a depleted Newcastle United on Saturday which lifted the Cherries to 17th place in the Premier League table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Newcastle were missing a slew of players through injury and suspension and Solanke struck his first on the hour mark as the ball was inadvertently played into his path by Newcastle's Joe Willock and the 26-year-old slotted home.

The visitors raised the tempo in search of an equaliser but conceded a second 13 minutes later when they failed to clear a corner and Solanke was on hand with an improvised close-range finish to score his second.

An injury-ravaged Newcastle paid for their exertions losing away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

The Magpies were already missing 11 players after Callum Wilson tweaked a hamstring against Dortmund.

They then lost Miguel Almiron to what looked like another hamstring problem midway through the first half.

The long casualty list meant a first Premier League start for 17-year-old Lewis Miley in central midfield.

Such are Newcastle's lack of options they ended the match with Ben Parkinson, an 18-year-old who had never previously made a first-team appearance, playing alone in attack.

They have now failed to win half of their 12 Premier League games this season and remain seven points off the top down in seventh.

"Obviously, we haven't had the best start to the season, but I think we're in a place now to kick on. We've got to back-to-back wins at home in the league now, so we're looking to push forward and hopefully I can keep on scoring," Solanke told Sky Sports.

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier declined to blame his side's hectic schedule and the injuries and suspensions that caused key players to miss the game.

"We wanted to play Champions League football, we want to play in every competition, so I say no excuses, because this is the reality, we're playing every three days," he said.

"But, this is what we want, and we're just gonna keep going. We lost a lot of players, but this is where we have to stand up, we all have to give even more," he added.