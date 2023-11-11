Wolves v Tottenham ratings: Lemina 8, Gomes 7; Johnson 7, Bissouma 5

Wolves staged a late comeback to snatch a Premier League victory against Tottenham Hotspur with two stoppage-time goals at Molineux.

Spurs took the lead in the third minute thanks to a poacher's finish from Brennan Johnson – his first goal for the club following his £47.5 million move from Nottingham Forest.

But Wolves substitute Pablo Sarabia volleyed a superb equaliser in the first minute of added time before Mario Lemina sealed the points for Gary O'Neil's side six minutes later.

The defeat cost Ange Postecoglu, who was forced to make several changes due to injury and suspension following the 4-1 home defeat against Chelsea, the chance to see his side overtake Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

READ MORE Tottenham boss Postecoglou laments VAR as Romero and Udogie sent off in Chelsea defeat

Wolves boss O'Neil said after the game: "It is maybe the most proud I've been as a group since I've coached. We were the better side after the first five minutes. Even at 1-0 down after 85 minutes I was proud; the understanding of what we were trying to do and the mentality were excellent.

"To go and get an equaliser and then a winner was incredible. The two goals make it easier to deliver the message but I was proud; really pleased and I'm sure the fans enjoyed it."

Postecoglou said: "Obviously it is disappointing, the goals going in so late and we worked hard up until that point.

"We ran out of legs at the end but credit to Wolves they came at us and scored a couple of good goals."

Check the gallery above for the player ratings from the game. To move to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.