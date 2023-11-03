Premier League talking points: Man United woes, Brighton blows, Newcastle injuries

How will Man United react to week of woe?

Towards the end of September, following three successive defeats, questions were being asked whether Manchester United were closing in on a full-blown crisis. After two 3-0 humiliations at Old Trafford this week, it is safe to say that point has been reached.

Last Sunday, United were brushed aside in contemptuous fashion by City in the Manchester derby. Three days later, they were outthought, outfought and outclassed by a second-string Newcastle United side in the League Cup.

Pressure is mounting on manager Erik ten Hag, who has spent around £400 million on new players in three transfer windows. Five of his signings kicked off the game against Newcastle with six finishing it. At no point did they look like winning the game and few would be surprised if they lose again at Fulham on Saturday.

“At this moment we are in a bad place and I take responsibility for it,” said Ten Hag on Wednesday. “I am a fighter … It is not good enough by far and we have to put it right.”

Will injuries stall Newcastle's momentum?

As Ten Hag was licking his wounds at Old Trafford, Magpies manager Eddie Howe was bathing in the success of what was Newcastle's biggest away win at the ground in 93 years and only their second there since 1972.

The fact it was done with a patchwork side – seven of the starting XI had not started a Premier League or Champions League game this season, while six had spent much of their careers playing as full-backs – was all the more remarkable.

It was a result up there with their best this season that includes a 5-1 win over Aston Villa, an 8-0 battering of Sheffield United and the 4-1 demolition of Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain. “It was a massive performance from the players,” said Howe, “I can’t credit them enough.”

But what will be a concern for Howe going into Saturday's home clash with Arsenal – and with a relentless schedule ahead – is the squad's injury situation with left-back Matty Targett now joining their walking wounded.

Injury, illness and suspension meant that Sven Botman, Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Lewis Miley and Javier Manquillo were all unavailable for selection this week.

Matt Targett joined Newcastle's lengthy injury list when he limped off after 90 seconds of their League Cup win at Manchester United. PA

Is Vicario Spurs' signing of the season?

While playmaker James Maddison has rightly been hailed for his performances since joining Spurs from Leicester City, one of their other summer signings has been making a huge impression at the other end of the pitch.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had big gloves to fill when he arrived from Serie A side Empoli to replace long-serving club captain Hugo Lloris between the sticks.

But the 27-year-old Italian has settled seamlessly into the role and currently has the joint-most Premier League clean sheets this season (four), helping his new team go top the table after 10 games.

“It was probably the priority position when I came in because at the time it looked like Hugo was moving on,” said Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, whose team are at home to Chelsea on Monday. “You get presented with some options and I just really liked Vic from the start.

“He's been a really strong influence on the field in the big moments when we've needed him and he comes in every day and wants to improve, and that's exactly what we need.”

Guglielmo Vicario makes a save during Tottenham's Premier League win over Fulham. AP

Can Brighton recover from recent blows?

After Brighton defeated Bournemouth 3-1 on September 24, the Seagulls were up to third place and flying high in the Premier League. But manager Roberto De Zerbi was far from happy.

“Playing three games in each week is difficult,” the Italian said with his team back in action three days after making their European bow against AEK Athens in the Europa League. “I am really pleased and happy with the result from what was the worst game of my time.”

And his concerns proved prophetic with Brighton losing 6-1 at Aston Villa the following weekend and have now failed to win once in the four league games ahead of facing Everton on Merseyside on Saturday.

They were also hit with a double blow in the defeat at Manchester City when both Solly March and Danny Welbeck picked up injuries that will rule them out for months.

Last week saw them held to a draw at home by Fulham, but De Zerbi was pleased with his team's efforts. “We dominated the first half and the second half as well,” he said. “For the performance, there was only one team on the pitch and this team was Brighton – we deserved to win.”

Are Sheffield United on their way to record low?

Matchday 11 in the Premier League and beleaguered Sheffield United remain bottom of the table with just a solitary point.

Last week's 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal means Paul Heckingbottom's side have become only the fourth in English top-flight history to take one point or fewer in their opening 10 games of a season – alongside Manchester United in 1930/31 (no points), West Bromwich Albion in 1985/86 (one point) and the Blades themselves in 2020/21 (one point). All three finished bottom of the table.

“This is the level we're at,” said Heckingbottom, whose team face Wolves on Saturday, after the Arsenal loss. “We've worked so hard to get here, no one will take it easy on us, but it is fair to say Arsenal away won't define our season.”

Sadly for Heckingbottom, his team look on course to challenge for the worst ever Premier League points total. The bottom three currently consists of Huddersfield Town in 2018/19 (16 points), Sunderland in 2005/06 (15 points) and Derby County in 2007/08 (11 points).

Premier League team of the week