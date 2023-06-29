Tottenham complete £40m signing of James Maddison but Harry Kane future still in doubt

Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester City in a deal worth £40 million (46.3m euros) plus add-ons, the Premier League club announced.

Maddison, 26, has signed a five-year contract and becomes Tottenham's fourth signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, while winger Dejan Kulusevski and fullback Pedro Porro turned their loan moves into permanent stays from Juventus and Sporting Lisbon respectively.

Maddison began his career with Coventry City before joining Norwich City in January, 2016. He moved to Leicester in 2018 and in five seasons made 203 appearances, scored 55 goals and helped win the FA Cup. He was Leicester's stand-out player last season in a disappointing campaign for the club, scoring 10 goals as the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.

Maddison, who has three England caps, will boost a Spurs squad which has lacked midfield creativity since Christian Eriksen left in 2020.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will be playing in the same team as Harry Kane, who is entering the last year of his contract.

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with the England captain, German daily Bild reported Wednesday, but an initial €70m bid was rejected by Tottenham.

Kane's camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern need an agreement on a fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer.

Spurs are reportedly demanding at least €100m to part with their all-time leading goalscorer.