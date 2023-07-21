Salah or Van Dijk - who is the highest earning player at Liverpool for 2023/24

Liverpool did not have much to write home about after a season that saw them finish fifth in the Premier League and knocked out in the last-16 of the Champions League.

As their season began to wind down, though, manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his players will be ready to challenge treble-winning Manchester City in 2023/24.

In that regard, Liverpool have reinforced their midfield by bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. A number of key figures have left Anfield, including Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look set for moves to Saudi Arabia.

So who is the highest earning member of the 2023/24 Liverpool squad and where do the new arrivals rank on the list?

You can find the top earners at Anfield in the picture gallery above. Data collected from spotrac.com and reports.

Top earners at Liverpool for 2023/24

1. Mohamed Salah - £350,000 per week

2. Virgil van Dijk - £220,000 per week

3. Thiago Alcantara - £200,000 per week

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold - £180,000 per week

5. Alexis Mac Allister - £150,000 per week

6. Alisson Becker - £150,000 per week

7. Diogo Jota - £140,000 per week

8. Darwin Nunez - £140,000 per week

9. Cody Gakpo - £120,000 per week

10. Dominik Szoboszlai - £120,000 per week