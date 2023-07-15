Fabinho removed from Liverpool training camp after bid from Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad

Brazilian international said to be keen on move to Saudi Pro League champions

Fabinho of Liverpool could be on his way to the Saudi Pro League. Getty
Jul 15, 2023
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been omitted from the club’s pre-season training camp in Germany after they received a reported $52 million bid from Saudi Arabia.

The Brazil international, 29, is understood to have agreed in principle personal terms with Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad.

Fabinho, who has made 219 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Monaco in 2018, could become the latest high-profile player to make the move to the kingdom this summer.

Ittihad alone have already signed current Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, 2018 World Cup winner N’Golo Kante, and Portuguese winger Jota from Celtic in Scotland.

Fabinho was removed on Friday night from Liverpool’s upcoming camp in Germany, although captain Jordan Henderson did travel with the squad on Saturday.

The England international, 33, is thought to have agreed to a three-year deal to join Saudi side Al Ettifaq. The Dammam club are managed by former teammate Steven Gerrard.

Another former Liverpool player, Roberto Firmino, signed earlier this month for Jeddah's Al Ahli.

During his time with Liverpool, Fabinho has won the Premier League, Uefa Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Updated: July 15, 2023, 11:33 AM
FootballSaudi Pro LeagueLiverpool
