Who is the highest-paid Chelsea player for 2023/24 after mass exits?

Chelsea will be hoping the 2023/24 season is a lot kinder to them than the previous one, in which they finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League despite one of the biggest transfer outlays and wage bills in football.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out as he grapples with the exodus of top talent as Chelsea executives try desperately to meet financial fair play rules.

Players heading towards the exit became the norm at Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window. Kai Havertz and academy product Mason Mount signed for rivals Arsenal and Manchester United respectively; Mateo Kovacic was sold to Manchester City while Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy all joined Saudi Pro League clubs.

Striker Romelu Lukaku also seems destined to leave the club along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Since player salaries is the biggest issue at Stamford Bridge, we take a look at the current list of the highest-paid players at Chelsea, which you can find in the picture gallery above. Data was collected from sportrac.com and reports.

Note that a number of players are on their way out, or their salaries are not available, and are not included in the list.

Top 10 highest paid players at Chelsea

1. Raheem Sterling - £325,000 per week

2. Enzo Fernandez - £315,000 per week

3. Reece James - £250,000 per week

4. Ben Chilwell - £200,000 per week

5. Wesley Fofana - £200,000 per week

6. Christopher Nkunku - £195,000 per week

7. Marc Cucurella - £175,000 per week

8. Kepa Arrizabalaga - £150,000 per week

9. Callum Hudson-Odoi - £120,000 per week

10. Malang Sarr - £120,000 per week