Al Ettifaq near Jordan Henderson deal, Aubameyang set for Marseille move

Al Nassr are closing in on completing a deal to sign Lens defensive midfielder Seko Fofana, reveals Fabrizio Romano. Fofana, 28, is reported to have already accepted personal terms to join the Saudi Pro League side, with the clubs now finalising the deal. Fofana contributed to 12 goals in 35 Ligue 1 matches last season.
Al Ettifaq are close to signing Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, understands Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. After the Reds captain emerged as a target for the Saudi Pro League side, it looks as though talks have now progressed, with plans for a medical to take place this week. Henderson is said to have agreed a three-year contract.
Marseille are close to reaching an agreement to sign Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna. Personal terms are yet to be agreed, but Gabon striker Aubameyang is said to be impressed by the Ligue 1 club’s project. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy are open to selling the 34-year-old this summer, but are yet to reach agreement over a fee with Marseille.
Manchester City are assessing the market for a winger as Riyad Mahrez nears a switch to Al Ahli, reveals The Athletic. The 32-year-old Algerian is nearing a £30 million move to the Saudi Pro League, while City are also set to step up their efforts to keep Bernardo Silva at the Etihad Stadium by offering the Portugal midfielder a new contract.
Talks between Juventus and Barcelona are ongoing over Franck Kessie's transfer, reports Calciomercato. It is reported that the Serie A club have tabled a bid of €15 million to secure Kessie's signature, but Barca are holding out for €20 million. Kessie, 26, joined the Spanish champions on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer.
Sevilla defender Karim Rekik is closing in on a switch to Al Ettifaq, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old Dutchman is believed to have met with representatives of the Saudi club to discuss personal terms, while both clubs have also held positive talks. Rekik made 16 La Liga appearances last season.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has received a proposal from the Saudi Pro League, reports Italian football journalist Rudy Galetti. The 28-year-old Spain international is said to be considering the offer, but talks are yet to begin with the La Liga side, who could demand a significant fee for a player who still has four years remaining on his contract.