Mateo Kovacic completes £25m move from Chelsea to Manchester City

Treble-winning Manchester City have announced the singing of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £25 million deal.

Kovacic has agreed a four-year deal with Pep Guardiola's European champions having spent five seasons at Chelsea, where he made 221 appearances, scoring six goals.

He won the Champions League, Europa League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup while at the London club who he joined from Real Madrid for around £40 million in 2019, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old is now joining a Manchester City team that won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season, becoming only the second English team to achieve that feat.

“This is a brilliant move for me and I cannot wait to get started with City,” Kovacic said on Tuesday, whose transfer fee could rise to £30 million after add-ons.

“Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are. For me, they are the best in the world.

“The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

“To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep's management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.

“My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies.”

Kovacic stated his career at Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb before joining Inter Milan at the start of 2013. He would go on to play 97 games for the Serie A side, scoring eight goals over two-and-a-half seasons before moving to Real in 2015.

After spending a further three seasons in Spain – where he found himself in and out of the starting XI as the team secured nine trophies, including three Champions League crowns – Kovacic moved to England in a temporary deal before making it permanent a year later.

He arrives at the Etihad Stadium just as City captain Ilkay Gundogan has left to join Spanish side Barcelona on a free transfer after the German midfielder decided not to extend his successful stay in Manchester.

Kovacic – who has won 95 caps for his country, scoring five goals – will inherit Gundogan's number eight shirt.

“Mateo is an excellent footballer,” City director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “He can play as a 'six' or an 'eight', has plenty of experience at top-level clubs and he understands the Premier League.

“It was a very simple decision to bring him to City because he has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder.

“He is someone we have monitored for a very long time and always we were impressed whenever we watched him. I am delighted he is here.

“This is a great signing for this club, and I am very excited to watch what he can do with Pep and the rest of our back room team.”