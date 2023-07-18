Manchester United salaries 2023/24: Who is highest-paid player after David de Gea's exit?

Manchester United will have high hopes when they begin the new season next month.

Manager Erik Ten Hag's first season in charge was a success as United finished third in the Premier League, beat Newcastle United to win the League Cup – their first trophy since 2017 – and fell to a narrow FA Cup final defeat to a rampant Manchester City, who completed an incredible treble.

While the mystery over the ownership future of the club continues and Old Trafford fans grow more restless with each passing day, the team, at least, seems in good shape.

Goalkeeper David de Gea has left the club after 12 seasons, while veteran Harry Maguire is no longer the captain. They also acquired the services of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £55 million deal.

The hope this year is that United fans will get the results to match the club's status as the most famous football club in the world.

Amid the churn, there has also been a change in the pay hierarchy at Old Trafford. In the picture gallery above, you can see the highest-paid players at Manchester United for 2023/24. Data has been collected from sportrac and reports.

Highest-paid players at Manchester United

1. Jadon Sancho - £18.2 million per year, £350,000 per week

2. Raphael Varane - £340,000 per week

3. Casemiro - £300,000 per week

4. Mason Mount - £250,000 per week

5. Anthony Martial - £250,000 per week

6. Bruno Fernandes - £240,000 per week

7. Antony - £200,000 per week

8. Marcus Rashford - £200,000 per week

9. Harry Maguire - £190,000 per week

=10. Christian Eriksen - £150,000 per week

= 10. Luke Shaw - £150,000 per week