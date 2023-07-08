David de Gea leaves Manchester United after 'unforgettable and successful period'

Goalkeeper David De Gea announced on Saturday that he is leaving Manchester United after 12 seasons at Old Trafford.

De Gea joined United in 2011 when Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager was the current squad's longest-serving player having made nearly 550 appearances for the club.

The Spanish goalkeeper, 32, won his second Premier League Golden Glove last season after he kept 17 clean sheets but the four-time club player of the year came under the microscope for his errors in recent years.

De Gea was also one of the highest-paid players at the club but has not featured for Spain since 2020.

In his farewell message on social media, De Gea thanked the team and fans for the support.

"I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years," De Gea wrote on Twitter.

"We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team. To represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers.

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together. Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings. Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all."

The 32-year-old's contract with United expired at the end of June. United have been linked with a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United boss Erik ten Hag thanked De Gea for his service to the club in a statement.

"It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United," he said.

"To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

"To have won player of the year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club."

