Top 10 highest-paid goalkeepers in the Premier League

The transfer market this year has seen some incredible moves following the rise of Saudi Arabia football as a top-tier destination.

The transfer frenzy has made footballers and agents fabulously wealthy. However, the market for goalkeepers is relatively quiet.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea continues to the highest paid goalkeeper in the Premier League, though if he remains so remains to be seen.

De Gea, 32, becomes a free agent on June 30, but is in talks to remain at Old Trafford. His staggering salary of £375,000-a-week is said to be an issue, with the club reportedly offering him "reduced" wages of £200,000-a-week.

Even then, he will be the highest paid goalkeeper in England. In the list below, you can see the top earning goalkeeper in England's top flight.

Highest-paid goalkeepers in the Premier League

1. David de Gea (Manchester United): £19.5 million per year

=2. Alisson Becker (Liverpool): £7.8 million

=2. Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea): £7.8 million

=4. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal): £6.2 million

=4. Alphonse Areola (West Ham United): £6.2 million

=6. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa): £5.2 million

=6. Ederson (Manchester City): £5.2 million

=6. Jordan Pickford (Everton): £5.2 million

=6. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur): £5.2 million

=6. Dean Henderson (Man United): £5.2 million

Note: Data compiled from capology.com, an online sports team and player contract website, and reports.

Manchester United 2022/23 season ratings