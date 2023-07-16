Harry Maguire 'extremely disappointed' after being stripped of Man United captaincy

Harry Maguire admitted he was “extremely disappointed” after being stripped of captaincy by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The England centre-half remained club captain last season despite spending much of the campaign out of the United starting XI with Bruno Fernandes usually taking over the armband. The Portugal midfielder is expected to be given the role on a permanent basis.

Maguire – who started just eight Premier League games last season as United finished third in the table while also winning the League Cup – has been linked with a move to West Ham United.

The Hammers, who have just sold Maguire's England teammate Declan Rice to Arsenal in a record £105 million deal, have money to spend and are thought to be keen on the 30-year-old defender.

Ten Hag has always maintained any decision will effectively rest with the player, who is contracted to until the summer of 2025.

But now the Dutch coach has decided the time is right to take the captaincy off a player who joined the club for £80 million from Leicester City in 2019.

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,” Maguire said in a statement on social media. “He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

“So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband. Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

"It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

Ten Hag was asked about the player's future in May after a campaign when Maguire often found himself fifth-choice centre-half behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw, whose usual position is left-back.

“Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job,” the former Ajax manager said. “But it’s also a decision he has to make.

“No one would be happy with this situation – he is not as well. He trains always on the best levels, so with 100 per cent effort. So he handles that situation well and he’s in that manner and in his captaincy he’s important for the squad.”

Maguire – who has made 175 appearances for United, scoring seven goals – will need regular game-time before Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate stuck by Maguire last season despite his lack of first-team football, with the player starting all five of England's games at the Qatar World Cup.

But another campaign of Maguire warming the Old Trafford substitute's bench will test Southgate's loyalty to the limit.