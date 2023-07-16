Bayern Munich confident Harry Kane will join from Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich remain confident that England captain Harry Kane will join the Bundesliga champions this summer.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and reports this week stated that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy met with Bayern officials this week over a possible sale, although any agreement remains some way off.

Kane returned for pre-season training on Wednesday and has flown out as part of the squad for Tottenham's pre-season Asia-Pacific tour, the first game of which takes place against West Ham on Tuesday in Australia.

But whether Kane remains at the club ahead of their opening game of the Premier League season, away to Brentford on August 13 remains to be seen, with Bayern thought to have bid £70 million for the attacker who is record goalscorer for both club and country.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou met with Kane on Wednesday as he outlined his vision for the club – one that includes the prolific striker who scored 32 goals in all competitions last season.

But the lack of any European football next season, after the club finished eighth in the Premier League, will prove a major stumbling block in trying to persuade Kane to remain in North London for another year – or sign a new deal.

Honorary president – as well as former Bayern player and general manager – Uli Hoeness believes that the 29-year-old is keen on the move and talks between the German club and Kane's brother Charlie, who is his agent, and his father Patrick have been encouraging.

“Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and if it stays, then we'll get him,” Hoeness told Sport1.

“He wants to play in Europe and luckily for us Tottenham will not be next year. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.

“His advisers are also very pleasant in this case. Up to now, the father and the brother have always stood by what they promised. If it stays that way, that's OK.”

Hoeness – who is member of Bayern's committee overseeing this summer's recruitment alongside Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Jan-Christian Dreesen and coach Thomas Tuchel – admitted that negotiating with Spurs was not easy.

Levy, he said, is “intelligent and we first have to get him to a stage where he will figure out an amount” for the transfer.

“He is trying to buy time, he is a seasoned professional, I appreciate him a lot. But on the other hand, we weren't born yesterday.”

Bayern have just won the Bundesliga title for a 11th consecutive season after a thrilling final day of the season that saw them pip Borussia Dortmund for top spot by goal difference.

The were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals.