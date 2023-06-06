Ange Postecoglou 'brings positive mentality' to Tottenham after signing four-year deal

Tottenham Hotspur officially announced Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old, who becomes the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, won the domestic treble with Celtic last season and leaves the Scottish side after winning five trophies in two years.

Postecoglou takes over from Antonio Conte who left the North London club in March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking temporary charge until the end of the season.

Spurs finished eighth in the Premier League meaning they will not be playing European football next season for the first time since the 2009/10 campaign.

Postecoglou has signed a four-year contract and will officially start his new role on July 1, while the club said in a statement that his coaching staff will be confirmed “in due course”.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on the club's website.

“We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Last season, Postecoglou became one of only five managers – along with Jock Stein, Martin O'Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon – to secure a domestic clean sweep with Celtic.

Peter Lawwell, Celtic's chairman, said in a statement on the club's website: “Against any measure, Ange has delivered a fantastic level of success to Celtic and we thank him for his brilliant contribution to the club during the past two years.

“We were delighted to bring Ange to Celtic. He is a special manager who has had success wherever he has been and someone who brought to the club attacking, stylish and winning football in the best traditions of Celtic.

“Of course, we are disappointed that Ange has decided to leave the club, and we did all we could to keep him with us well into the future. But he wanted to take this new opportunity and we wish Ange well in this and everything else he does.”

Postecoglou described being given the opportunity to manager Celtic as “an honour” as the club announced his exit. “They wanted me to extend my time at Celtic and while I am so respectful and understanding of their position, a new opportunity has been presented to me and it is one which I wanted to explore,” he added.

“Our supporters have been magnificent to me and I thank them for the way they have embraced me during the past two years. My ambition was always to give our fans a team they could be proud of, a team people talked about and I think we have achieved that.”

Postecoglou managed the Australian national team from 2013-17 and his former employers offered their congratulations on his new role.

“This appointment is a personal triumph for Ange and his family, and we are absolutely delighted for them,” said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson.

“This new chapter at Spurs for Ange is a testament to his enduring determination, skill, and vision as a leader.

“It is also a moment of great pride for Australian football and highlights this current golden age as we see more of our coaches making an impact on football around the globe and a steady presence of players across European leagues, particularly in Britain.”