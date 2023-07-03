Dominik Szoboszlai 'can’t wait to get started' at Liverpool

New Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai says moving to Anfield is the "perfect" step in his career progression after signing for the Premier League giants on a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old Hungary international underwent his medical on Merseyside over the weekend after Liverpool triggered his £60 million release clause at RB Leipzig on Friday.

Though the deal is subject to Szoboszlai receiving a work permit from the British government, Liverpool are confident they will make the highly rated Szoboszlai their second midfield signing of the summer after Alexis Mac Allister joined last month from Brighton & Hove Albion for £55m.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy,” Szoboszlai told the club’s website.

“[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this.

“The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

Szoboszlai scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 games for Leipzig as he helped them to win the German Cup and finish in the top four of the Bundesliga for the past two seasons.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp views the former Red Bull Salzburg star as a similar multi-functional player who offers tactical flexibility after seeing his side stagnate last term.

Liverpool needed a late surge to clinch fifth place in the Premier League last season, missing out on qualification for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Szoboszlai was seen as a more viable alternative to Chelsea’s Mason Mount, in whom they were interested as he entered the final 12 months of his contract before he expressed a preference for Manchester United, as he is younger and negotiations proved far more straightforward.

Midfielders James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left Liverpool when their contracts expired at the end of last season.

Liverpool 2022/23 season ratings