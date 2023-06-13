Man United to make Mount bid, Aubameyang could be next big name in Saudi Pro League

With the 2022/23 football season now completed following Manchester City's Champions League triumph, attention has turned to the summer transfer window as clubs get busy reshaping their squads during the off-season.

This is traditionally a time of continuing speculation, so here we take a look at the latest rumours and determine which have substance and which seem unlikely.

Strong chance

Kylian Mbappe will not sign a contract extension with PSG, as per L’Equipe. The 24-year-old striker has reportedly refused to extend his current deal, and so he is set to become a free agent next June. If the France international does not agree to a contract renewal, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of France in January However, the Ligue 1 side are reportedly unwilling to let the striker leave the club on a free transfer and are prepared to sell this summer. Real Madrid, who were close to signing Mbappe last year, are expected to be the frontrunners once again.

Strong chance

Manchester United are preparing a formal bid for Chelsea’s Mason Mount, reports Sky Sports. With just one year remaining on his current deal with the Blues, the 24-year-old England midfielder is in talks over a move to Old Trafford. However, negotiations are ongoing as United and Chelsea are yet to come to an agreement over Mount's valuation. The Blues are reportedly seeking around £60 million for Mount.

Strong chance

Chelsea and Inter Milan will hold talks in the next days to discuss several transfer deals, as reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. It Is understood that the two clubs will discuss the future of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who returned to Inter on loan this season having left the Italians for Chelsea in 2021. Inter will also reportedly look to negotiate a move for Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as fellow centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, while the Blues are keen to make an approach for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Strong chance

Arsenal are moving closer to completing a record £100 million deal for West Ham captain Declan Rice, reports The Guardian. The 24-year-old midfielder would become the most expensive player in Arsenal history, surpassing Nicolas Pepe’s £72m move from Lille in 2019. Despite interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Manchester United, it is reported that Arsenal are in the prime position to sign the England international.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave Chelsea this summer. EPA

Potential

Aston Villa are in advanced talks over the free transfer of former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, reports Football Insider. It is understood that Villa manager Unai Emery wants to add the experienced Premier League midfielder, who has made 235 top-flight appearances, to his ranks, shortly after announcing the arrival of Leicester City player Youri Tielemans, also on a free transfer.

Potential

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave Chelsea this summer and could to be the latest big-name arrival in the Saudi Pro League, as per Sport Zone. The 33-year-old striker is out of contract next summer, but he will leave Stamford Bridge after just one year with the Blues, having struggled for form and game time. It is being reported that the Gabon international could move to either Al Ahli or Al-Shabab, and will follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to Saudi football.

Low chance

Arsenal are lining up a move for Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo, according to Football Insider. Bayern Munich will not trigger the €70 million buy out clause for the 29-year-old defender, but he will reportedly not be welcomed back by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City after their training ground spat. With Mikel Arteta looking to add a fullback to his squad in the summer transfer window, the Spanish manager is now considering a reunion with the Portugal international following their time together at the Etihad.