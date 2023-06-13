PSG prepared to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer as contract renewal talks stall

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer rather than risk losing him for free in 12 months' time after their star striker told the club he would not extend his contract, according to various media reports.

Mbappe, whose current contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season, has the option to extend for another year, and the France international has a July 31 deadline to inform PSG of his decision to renew.

READ MORE Kane, Mbappe and one other contender to replace Benzema at Real Madrid

However, Mbappe has reportedly told the club by letter that he does not plan to activate the one-year extension, nor sign a new longer-term deal, leaving the French giants vulnerable to losing one of the most valuable footballers in the world for nothing this time next year.

Mbappe appeared close to leaving PSG last summer when he reportedly had a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid, before opting to stay in Paris and signing a new contract. Now, 12 months on, the 24-year-old forward looks set to be embroiled in another transfer saga, with PSG reportedly adamant they are prepared to sell if they are not given assurances over his future.

Should PSG decide selling Mbappe is their best option, Real are once again expected to lead the race for his signature as the Spanish giants seek to fill the void left in attack by the departure of Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema to Saudi champions Al Ittihad.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is thought to be a top target for Real, while the England captain has also been linked with a move to PSG, who could look to Kane if Mbappe leaves.

Mbappe has been a star for PSG since joining the club from Monaco on an initial season-long loan in 2017, before the move was made permanent the following year for €180 million, making the then 19-year-old the most expensive teenager in history.

Expand Autoplay Kylian Mbappe is surrounded by young supporters at the end of a ceremony to celebrate him becoming Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top scorer with his 201st goal for the club in their 4-2 win against FC Nantes at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 4, 2023. AFP

Mbappe is PSG's all-time leading goalscorer with 212 goals in 260 games and finished as Ligue 1's top scorer in each of the last six seasons, winning five league titles and three French Cups.

He has also been a key player for France, scoring 38 goals in 68 international appearances and helping his nation win the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Mbappe then scored a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final as France were beaten on penalties by Argentina.

If Mbappe does leave PSG this summer, it would see the break up of the club's famed attacking trio after Lionel Messi announced he would be leaving when his contract expires at the end of this month to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Neymar could also be heading for the exit, with the Brazilian forward reportedly attracting big-money offers from Saudi Arabia.