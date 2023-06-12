Thousands line streets for Manchester City victory parade

Thousands of fans lined the streets of a rain-soaked Manchester on Monday to welcome City's treble-winning heroes home.

Even a thunderstorm that delayed the start of the open-top bus parade could not dampen the spirits of supporters whose team have just enjoyed a historic season.

Saturday's Champions League final win over Inter Milan meant Pep Guardiola's side had completed the treble, having already secured the Premier League title and FA Cup – a feat only Manchester rivals United had managed in England before.

Oscar Field told The National he has hardly slept since Saturday night's victory over the Serie A side.

“We are over the ‘blue’ moon,” the 16-year-old student said. “It has been a long time coming. When the final whistle blew on Saturday, I could finally relax.

“It still doesn’t seem real. I’ve hardly slept since. I came to Manchester early with my friends to see the team. I’m just utterly ecstatic.”

RAF pilot Ben Kinder travelled from Cambridge to see the parade.

“I’ve been a City fan all my life, I came home to Rochdale to watch it with my friends and then, after they won, I managed to book two days off work so I could come and see the parade,” he said.

“It is still surreal. I’ve supported them through thick and thin and to see this today is just magical. I still can’t believe they’ve done it.”

Cameron McMulland, 17, arrived early to get a good vantage point to watch the players. “My friends and I came early to get a good spot to see them,” he said. “We are still buzzing over them getting the treble. It’s just overwhelming.”