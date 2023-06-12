Thousands line streets for Manchester City victory parade

Thunderstorm fails to dampen spirits of fans determined to celebrate historic treble

Nicky Harley author image
Nicky Harley
Jun 12, 2023
Thousands of fans lined the streets of a rain-soaked Manchester on Monday to welcome City's treble-winning heroes home.

Even a thunderstorm that delayed the start of the open-top bus parade could not dampen the spirits of supporters whose team have just enjoyed a historic season.

Saturday's Champions League final win over Inter Milan meant Pep Guardiola's side had completed the treble, having already secured the Premier League title and FA Cup – a feat only Manchester rivals United had managed in England before.

Oscar Field told The National he has hardly slept since Saturday night's victory over the Serie A side.

“We are over the ‘blue’ moon,” the 16-year-old student said. “It has been a long time coming. When the final whistle blew on Saturday, I could finally relax.

“It still doesn’t seem real. I’ve hardly slept since. I came to Manchester early with my friends to see the team. I’m just utterly ecstatic.”

RAF pilot Ben Kinder travelled from Cambridge to see the parade.

“I’ve been a City fan all my life, I came home to Rochdale to watch it with my friends and then, after they won, I managed to book two days off work so I could come and see the parade,” he said.

“It is still surreal. I’ve supported them through thick and thin and to see this today is just magical. I still can’t believe they’ve done it.”

Cameron McMulland, 17, arrived early to get a good vantage point to watch the players. “My friends and I came early to get a good spot to see them,” he said. “We are still buzzing over them getting the treble. It’s just overwhelming.”

Updated: June 12, 2023, 6:18 PM
Manchester CityPremier LeagueFA CupChampions League
