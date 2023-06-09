Busquets in talks to join Messi at Inter Miami, Arsenal step up pursuit of Rice

With the 2022/23 football season all but over, attention has turned to the summer transfer window as clubs get busy reshaping their squads during the off-season.

This is traditionally a time of ongoing speculation, so here we take a look at the latest rumours and determine which have substance and which seem unlikely.

Strong chance

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets is in talks with Inter Miami as well as two clubs in the Saudi Pro League, according to ESPN. Al Nassr, home to Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al Hilal are said to be keen on signing the 34-year-old midfielder, who has decided to leave the Camp Nou when his contract expires later this month. While Busquets is reportedly interested in a move to the MLS - where he would reunite with Lionel Messi in Miami - the report adds that the Spain international has been offered a higher salary to make the switch to Saudi Arabia.

Strong chance

Arsenal are ready to step up their pursuit of West Ham's Declan Rice, writes The Telegraph. The Gunners are believed to be leading the race to sign the England midfielder ahead of Manchester United and Bayern Munich, in a deal for the 24-year-old Hammers captain which could cost £92 million. Rice became the third West Ham captain to lift a trophy on Wednesday, after the Hammers won the Uefa Europa Conference League.

Strong chance

Talks are set to be held between Liverpool and the representatives of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone and Nice star Khephren Thuram, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Reds have identified both players as potential midfield targets this summer, with Jurgen Klopp moving quickly after the club announced the signing of Argentina's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on Thursday.

Potential

Borussia Dortmund have resumed talks over a move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, understands Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg. With Jude Bellingham poised to make the switch to Real Madrid, the 25-year-old Mexico international has been identified as one of the first reinforcements to Dortmund’s midfield, and they are reportedly set to make an official transfer bid in the next few days.

Declan Rice is expected to leave West Ham this summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea both reportedly interested. EPA

Potential

Roma have identified Spain international Alvaro Morata as a potential signing this summer, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A club are keen to land a goalscorer after Tammy Abraham sustained an ACL injury in Sunday’s 2-1 league win over Spezia, and it is reported that they could be willing to offer Roger Ibanez as part of a player exchange deal with Atletico Madrid.

Low chance

AC Milan have received a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, understands Football Insider. Despite still having three years on his contract at the club, it is reported that the 26-year-old French winger is considering searching for a move away from St James’ Park this summer to garner regular first team football. He made 12 starts in the Premier League this season.

Low chance

Chelsea are considering a double swoop for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and West Ham’s Rice, according to 90min. The Blues are reported to be looking for potential successors as they prepare to part ways with a number of key first team players this summer, with Al Ittihad set to swoop for N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic reportedly in talks with Manchester City. Signing both Caicedo and Rice would cost a reported combined £180 million.