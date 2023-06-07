England star Jude Bellingham to move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for €100million

English teenager Jude Bellingham is to move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for a fee in excess of €100 million.

Dortmund confirmed the two teams had reached a "mutual agreement" over the summer transfer of the 19 year old, who is considered one of the best prospects in world football.

The publicly listed club said it would receive a fee from Real Madrid "up to a maximum total amount of around 30 per cent" of the fixed transfer fee, depending on team and player bonuses.

The Spanish giants beat competition from Manchester City and Liverpool, among others, for the player, who was one of England’s best performers at last year’s World Cup.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for a fee of €25 million.

He has played 132 games for the club, scoring 24 goals and winning the 2021 German Cup.

Bellingham was named Bundesliga player of the season after the 2022-23 campaign, when he helped Dortmund to within an inch of their first Bundesliga title in a decade.

Dortmund finished second behind Bayern Munich on goal difference after dropping points on the final day against Mainz, where the injured Bellingham watched from the bench.

Making his debut for England at only 17, Bellingham played a starring role in the Three Lions' 2022 World Cup campaign.

Bellingham started each of England's five matches in Qatar, scoring once and assisting another as his side made it through to the quarter finals, where they lost against eventual runners-up France.

At Real Madrid, he will join a side rich in young midfield talent in Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni as the club look to build for the future and replace long-time stalwarts Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.