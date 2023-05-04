Real Madrid close in on record deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham - reports

Real Madrid are said to be in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with multiple reports saying a deal is close to completion.

The England international, 19, is considered one of the best prospects in world football, with a move to the European champions expected to cost more than $110 million.

Dortmund, though, will apparently demand significantly more, as Bellingham becomes the most expensive English footballer of all-time. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been in the past credited with an interest in securing Bellingham’s future also.

However, reports on Wednesday night in England’s The Telegraph and Spanish newspaper Marca said Madrid were in pole position to sign the Birmingham-born midfielder, one of the stars of last year’s World Cup.

Marca claims any deal for Bellingham would not be announced until the end of the Bundesliga season, as Dortmund sit a point behind leaders Bayern Munich with four matches remaining.

The Telegraph, meanwhile, reports that talks between Madrid and their German counterparts are “progressing positively and are to continue next week”.

Madrid are said to view Bellingham, whom Dortmund signed from Championship side Birmingham City in 2020 for $32m, as key to plans to revamp their midfield.

The Spanish giants are seeking to find long-term replacements for Croatia captain Luka Modric, 37, and German World Cup winner Toni Kroos, 33, while last summer they sold Brazil international Casemiro to United.

The Bernabeu side, who contest the first leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-finals against City next week, want to add Bellingham to recent acquisitions Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. The French duo arrived in the past two years, from Rennes and Monaco respectively.

Since joining Dortmund aged 17, Bellingham has scored 21 goals in 130 appearances across all competitions. He has also captained the team.