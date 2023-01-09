Bellingham or Mbappe? The world's 50 most valuable footballers in 2023 - in pictures

Europe's biggest clubs are planning to flex their muscles in the January transfer window after a thrilling World Cup put some new names in the shop window.

Transfer fees continue to defy economic sense, but which player is actually worth the most?

The CIES Football Observatory, based in Switzerland, has worked it out, and has released their bi-annual list of the top 100 most valuable players – including familiar names such as Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden of Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe.

CIES calculate the values using an algorithm developed by their own research team, and factors in players' ages, length of contract, salaries and other measures to determine a figure for the transfer market from clubs in the five major European leagues. Because of their ages, it means there is no place in the top 100 for superstar Lionel Messi.

Who are the top 10 most valuable players?

1. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is the world's most valuable player, according to CIES, worth €208.2m ($222m).

2. Manchester City's Phil Foden, €200.5m.

3. Kylian Mbappe of PSG, €190.7m.

4. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, €190.5m.

5. Erling Haaland of Manchester City, €174.9m.

6. Barcelona's Pedri, €170.2m.

7. Gavi of Barcelona, €147.6m.

8. Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich, €145.1m.

9. RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, €125.8m.

10. Federico Valverde of Real Madrid, €123.5m.