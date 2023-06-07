N'Golo Kante joins Karim Benzema at Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad

French World Cup winner, 32, signs three-year deal with Jeddah club

N'Golo Kante is leaving Premier League club Chelsea to join Saudi Pro League champions Al ittihad, it was announced on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Getty
Jun 07, 2023
French midfielder N'Golo Kante has signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad, a club source told AFP on Wednesday – a day after Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema also joined the Pro League champions.

Kante, 32, underwent a full medical before the contract was signed, the source said.

The departing Chelsea player, who lifted the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has a history of injuries and missed six months of this season with a hamstring problem.

The club source did not divulge the size of the deal, which comes as the Gulf country pursues a host of top players for its domestic league.

On Tuesday, Benzema, the 35-year-old French Ballon d'Or-winner, was confirmed as a major signing for Jeddah-based Al Ittihad, also on a three-year contract.

The latest signings come after Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January in a deal said to be worth more than €400 million.

Benzema said after signing for the club: "I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, a friend, which shows Saudi Arabia is starting to further progress its level.

"It’s a good league and there are many good players. I am here to win, like I did in Europe. I am excited to see you in Jeddah.”

