Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona after 18 years and 'an unforgettable journey'

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced that he will be leaving the Spanish club this summer after 18 trophy-laden years.

The 34-year-old joined the Barca youth team in 2005, making his first-team debut in 2008 before going on to appear more than 700 times for the Catalans.

READ MORE Lionel Messi camp deny PSG star has agreed move to Saudi Arabia

Busquets won 143 caps for Spain but quit international football in December and has now decided the time is right to end his time with Barcelona after winning eight La Liga titles (with another likely on the way this season), seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, three Uefa Champions Leagues, three Uefa Super Cups and three Fifa Club World Cups.

Current manager Xavi Hernandez, who played with Busquets in the team's midfield for several years, wanted the midfielder to stay next season, but said the decision was up to him.

The veteran decided to move on after turning down the offer of a new contract on reduced terms and has long been thought to favour a move to Major League Soccer in the United States at the end of his Barcelona contract, with Inter Miami one of the teams mentioned.

However in recent days the player has been linked in Spanish media with a move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, who are also keen to sign Busquets' former teammate Lionel Messi.

“The time has come to announce that this will be my last season with Barca,” Busquets said in a farewell video released by Barcelona, where he has been club captain for the past two seasons.

“It has been an unforgettable journey. I always dreamt of playing with this shirt and at this stadium and reality has exceeded all my dreams.

“I wouldn’t have believed it you if you had told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world and surpass 700 matches.

“It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years. Although it has not been an easy decision I think the time has come.”

Busquets has played 718 games for Barcelona, the third most in the club's history behind Lionel Messi (778) and Xavi (767), scoring 19 goals and providing 40 assists along the way.