Benzema, Mac Allister and the completed deals of 2023/24 summer transfer window

Football seasons across Europe, Asia, and Africa have all concluded as players and staff take a well-earned summer rest. There may be no football over the next few weeks, but there is expected to be plenty of activity in the transfer market, with clubs aiming to shape the squads ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Read more Man City set for era of European dominance following Champions League victory

There have already been some significant moves, namely the deal to take Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema from Real Madrid to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, while Liverpool have moved quickly to bolster their midfield with the signing of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Many more deals are imminent, including Lionel Messi's impending move to Inter Miami, and several more big names expected to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

As the summer transfer window continues, we will have all the biggest deals featured in the photo gallery above. Not included are existing loan deals with obligations to buy, like Pedro Porro's move to Tottenham, or Moise Kean's deal to join Juventus. Similarly, deals that are not yet official - like Messi's move to Miami - have been excluded until finalised.

To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.