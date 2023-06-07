Lionel Messi set to join MLS side Inter Miami

Argentine Lionel Messi has decided to join Major League Soccer after signing for Inter Miami, according to the BBC.

Messi, whose Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of June, had been linked to former club Barcelona and Saudi club Al Hilal. But Miami seem to have won the race for his signature.

According to the report, the deal includes collaboration with brands like Adidas and Apple.

Inter Miami are co-owned by David Beckham and have occasionally been linked with the superstar.

It could be a major boost for American football, which has attracted superstars like Pele, Beckham, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic over the years.

More to follow ...