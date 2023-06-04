Lionel Messi booed by fans in final game as PSG are beaten by Clermont

Lionel Messi's final game for Paris Saint-Germain ended in a disappointing 3-2 home defeat against Clermont on Saturday.

Manager Christophe Galtier had confirmed on Thursday that it was to be Messi's last for the club and said that he hoped the World Cup winner would “receive the warmest of welcomes” at Parc des Princes.

READ MORE Decision time looms for Lionel Messi as Xavi holds door open for Barcelona return

And PSG released a statement on the club's website on Saturday stating that Messi's contribution since joining in 2021 “cannot be underestimated”.

“I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris,” said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

“It was a pleasure to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner at the Rouge & Bleu and Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players.

“His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be underestimated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future.”

But, despite finishing with 16 Ligue 1 goals and 16 assists this season, the Argentine was still booed by some fans before the game at Parc des Princes – and whistled sporadically during the match.

There was little riding on the game itself after PSG wrapped up a record 11th French title last weekend, and Galtier's side managed to throw away a two-goal lead against mid-table Clermont.

Sergio Ramos, whose own departure from PSG was confirmed on Friday, marked his final appearance by heading in a Vitinha cross for the opener in the 16th minute.

Mbappe, looking to end a fifth consecutive season as Ligue 1's top scorer, then scored a penalty to make it 2-0 with his 29th league goal this season, which he marked by holding up goalkeeper Sergio Rico's number 16 jersey.

Spaniard Rico, PSG's back-up goalkeeper, is in a serious condition in hospital in Seville after being injured in a horse-riding accident last weekend.

Clermont fought their back into the game with Johan Gastien finishing after Marco Verratti's error. Mehdi Zeffane equalised and Grejohn Kyei, who had a goal disallowed by VAR and missed a penalty, bundled in the winner.

“The most important thing was the tribute to Sergio,” Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus.

“There are more important things than football, and on the pitch we were already champions. We could have lost 22-0 and that would not have changed anything for us.

“We had to pay tribute to Sergio. I think we have all been affected by what is an extremely serious situation. We have been worried about that all week and so we tried to pay tribute in the best possible way.”

Mbappe's goal helped him win a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 Golden Boot. He is only the fourth player to finish top scorer in France five times, level with the record of Carlos Bianchi, Delio Onnis and Jean-Pierre Papin.

The France striker finished on 29 goals, two clear of Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette, who did not score in his side's 3-1 defeat at Nice.