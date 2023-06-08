Karim Benzema aims to leave lasting legacy in Saudi Arabia after joining Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema wants to leave a “lasting legacy” and deliver trophies at new club Al Ittihad, with the striker saying his Muslim faith was a significant factor in his decision to move to Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman, the current Ballon d’Or holder, was confirmed on Tuesday as the Saudi Pro League champions’ latest addition. Benzema, 35, had spent 14 years at Real Madrid and departed on Sunday as their second-highest goalscorer of all-time. He signed an initial three-year contract with Ittihad.

In an interview with the club released on Thursday, Benzema said: “I hope for my new club, what I’ll be able to bring is my football and most importantly to be able to win titles. It’s a new chapter for me and I would like to further advance the club.

“It’s a club with a lot of passion. I would like the fans to find themselves in me. I would like to leave a lasting legacy, because I love football. I always have this competitiveness to push my limits and go even higher. That’s why I’m going to be well prepared to give them and show them my talent.”

Ittihad, managed by former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, last month lifted a first top-flight title in 14 years – and ninth overall. They sealed the crown with one round to spare, five points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

“It’s one of the top clubs in Saudi Arabia,” Benzema said of his new employers. “It’s a club that sees a lot of passion from its fan and has many trophies.

“The stadium is exceptional, and as I said and will repeat; there’s so much passion – a good team always needs fans. The fans are very important, and with that passion, it gives us the motivation to be best on the field.”

Benzema, a practising Muslim, has been a regular visitor to both the kingdom and the the region, having made a number of trips in the recent past to the UAE also.

Karim Benzema after joining Al Ittihad . Photo: Al Ittihad

Asked why he chose Saudi – Madrid had offered Benzema another year at the Bernabeu – he said: “Well, because I am Muslim and it’s a Muslim country. I’ve always wanted to live there. I’ve already been to Saudi Arabia, and I feel good about it.

“Most importantly, it’s a Muslim country, it’s beloved and it’s beautiful. When I had a conversation with my family I was signing with Saudi Arabia, they were all very happy and here I am. To me it’s where I want to be.”

Benzema, who scored 354 goals in 648 appearances for Madrid, arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday and will be presented to Ittihad fans at a sold-out King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday night.

“I feel people already like me,” he said. “And [living in Saudi] will allow me to have a new life. I would like to learn Arabic and speak fluently, it’s important for me.

“I’ve already been to Saudi Arabia, Mecca is very close. and as a believer it’s important for me - this is where I will feel at my best and in my element.”

Benzema said “there are many good players” in the Pro League and that he was impressed by the Saudi Arabia national team’s performance at last year’s World Cup.

He knows Ronaldo well after the pair spent nine, trophy-laden years together at Madrid. The Portuguese star, 38, signed for Nassr in late December in what is believed to be one of the most lucrative player deals in football history.

“It’s important also that Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia, because he’s a very big player,” Benzema said. “He brings a lot to the game in this country and that will further elevate their playing level.

“So it’s important to show that Saudi football can have a global impact, because it’s not about playing in Saudi Arabia or not performing. No, on the contrary, I have to push and show all that I was able to do in Europe and bring it back with me to Saudi Arabia.”