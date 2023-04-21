Jurgen Klopp calls latest Mohamed Salah scoring feat at Liverpool 'insane'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah's latest scoring feat as “insane” after the Egyptian broke the record for most left-footed goals in Premier League history.

Salah scored a brace in Liverpool's 6-1 victory at Leeds United on Monday night, the second of which meant he overtook former Reds striker Robbie Fowler's total of 105 goals with his left peg.

The 30-year-old now tops the left-footed list that also includes the likes of Robin van Persie (94 goals) and Ryan Giggs (83).

“Last week when I heard that Mo had scored the most left-footed goals in Premier League history, I would say that is insane,” said Klopp, ahead of Saturday's game at Nottingham Forest.

“When I see the names below – Fowler, Van Persie, Giggs – these are Premier League greats, absolutely, so that is massive.

“Surpassing Robbie in another stat – I know he likes these kinds of things and this will fill his tank for the game.

“I also know that his assist record is pretty good too. He doesn't forget that it is important to or nice to break records, but it is much more important to win the game and sometimes pass the ball rather than shoot yourself.”

While Salah's status as a club all-time great is already safely secured, summer signing Darwin Nunez is still trying to define his role in the side, having featured both wide left and centrally.

The Uruguay international has scored 15 goals since arriving from Benfica but has found himself on the bench for three of the last four matches.

“Darwin is a player with a different skill-set to our other players which is good. He's a real handful, a machine. He will score a lot of goals, and he's scored a decent number already,” added Klopp.

“But of course he's still adapting. His English still isn't great but we're working on that … Learning English will help him massively.

“It's not helpful to go through a debut season when it's difficult for the whole team. How can a striker shine when the whole team is struggling?

“He was injured in some moments, suspended in other moments. That's not a problem at all. This is a long-term project.

“I understand that he wants to play desperately from the beginning but we have to find a way that really works for us again and then fit in the players we can use with the specific strengths.

“I am completely fine with the situation. I understand that Darwin isn't always fine. He doesn't smile in my face when he realises he won't start and says: 'Thank you boss'.

Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring Liverpool's sixth goal at Leeds. EPA

“But when you have five or six players available up front you have to make decisions and that's good.”

The demolition of relegation-haunted Leeds was a high point in what Klopp acknowledges has been a rollercoaster season for the Merseysiders.

It was Liverpool's first win since sticking seven goals past fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield at the start of March.

But Liverpool currently sit eighth in the table, nine points behind Newcastle United in fourth place and were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid 6-2 on aggregate in the last-16.

“It has been a very average season we have had so far and yet we have had some of our highest results in the in club's history, which is strange,” said Klopp.

“I said after the Leeds game I thought that was the best game we have played this season.

“It was a very stable performance which is very important and that is what we have to build on.

“I can't guarantee any kind of result but we have to guarantee a performance level and that is what we have to do now.”