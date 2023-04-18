Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's 6-1 win over Leeds 'best we've played all season'

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United was "the best game we've played all season" as the Reds ended a five-game winless run.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both fired doubles after Cody Gakpo had given Liverpool the lead at Elland Road, while substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout in the final minute.

Luis Sinisterra reduced the deficit for Leeds when making it 2-1 early in the second half, but it proved only brief respite as Liverpool put the hosts to the sword.

Klopp said: “The moment in the game I enjoyed the most was the 92nd minute. It’s already 6-1 and we lose the ball and we had four players chasing.

“From a counter-pressing point of view that was definitely the best game we’ve played this season, in possession probably as well.

“We were calm in the decisive moments to pass exceptional balls. I think Mo’s second was super play. Curtis [Jones] to Robbo [Andrew Robertson], then Cody [Gakpo] and then the ball to Mo. That was really good.

“There were lots of good moments. Last goal, sensational pass from Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Darwin [Nunez] can finish it off. It was a good game.”

Expand Autoplay Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his second goal during the 6-1 Premier League win against Leeds United at Elland Road, April 17, 2023. EPA

While the performance and result against a team battling relegation was encouraging it still leaves Liverpool in eighth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the Europa League places with eight games remaining.

A year after chasing an unprecedented quadruple, the Reds are already out of the Champions League having been eliminated by Real Madrid in the last-16 and have surrendered the League Cup and FA Cups won last term.

“We’ve played a really bad season, but some things are not really to explain,” Klopp added.

“Some things are, some things aren’t. Some things are definitely not acceptable, but now we can put in good performances we can understand what is possible.

“That’s really important for me and that’s why I don’t think where we can push to, I just want us to play top football and win games and we’ll see where we end up.”

Leeds United's head coach Javi Gracia. AFP

Leeds appear to be in free-fall after conceding 11 goals in their last two games, following up their 5-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace eight days ago with another devastating loss.

They have now conceded 60 league goals this season, more than any other side, and remain two points above the drop zone with seven games to play.

Head coach Javi Gracia admitted his side’s latest humbling was one of the low points of his managerial career.

“It’s hard to manage, of course,” Gracia said. “I don’t remember in my career if in two games in a row I conceded five, then six goals. I don’t remember that.

“It’s hard to manage, but I’m here to try to give my best, to try to help the team, to help the club and that is what I’m going to do.”