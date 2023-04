Ten Hag demands 'more end product' from Antony after star turn in United's win over Forest

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has called on Antony to be more consistent after the Brazil winger put in a star showing in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Antony opened the scoring on 32 minutes and supplied the pass for Diogo Dalot to score his first Premier League goal as United stayed third in the table to move six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.

Former Ajax winger Antony has come under scrutiny for his output since his £82 million summer move from the Dutch club and Ten Hag was forced to defend him in the build-up to the clash at the City Ground.

“I defended him. He knows, I know as well, when you are a forward, you need end product,” Ten Hag said.

“But already he had quite a lot of end product, he scored in all competitions now, eight goals, first year at United is not bad and still games to go.

“But he has to do it. I can’t say in every game, but many games if you want to be a top-class player and especially in all the competitions.

“In the Premier League, there are a lot of quality defenders and you have to act on a really high level.

“It is a lot about scanning, taking the right decision. There is only a split moment where you have to take that decision.

“He has to step up. Today was an example where, with both goals, he made the right decision.”

Antony opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when he showed desire to get to the rebound first after Anthony Martial’s shot was saved. He then superbly created Dalot’s goal with an incisive through ball.

Ten Hag added: “It’s so important in top football, the timing, the right moment to bring the pass is huge, it makes every impact, it makes the difference between a goal and no goal.

“The goal he made, he was in the right spot, in the right moment to get the rebound. The second goal was a great team goal, how we built that up, the way Antony did it to bring the pass, and in the right moment. The movement from Diogo was fantastic. It was good to see.”

Forest failed to have a shot on target and are now winless in 10 games, with Steve Cooper’s job remaining under severe threat after owner Evangelos Marinakis’ warning that results and performances “must improve immediately”.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, makes contact with Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi.

They were competitive in the opening half an hour and could easily have been awarded a penalty when a corner appeared to strike Harry Maguire’s outstretched arm.

But referee Simon Hooper did not give it and VAR official Andy Madeley chose not to overrule.

“I am not going to say it is the absolute reason we lost the game but I think it is a definite penalty by Maguire and possibly a second yellow card and could be a game-changer,” he said.

“I repeat, it’s not the reason we lost, and I won’t hide behind a penalty decision, but I do think it is a really, really, really bad error. One from the referee on the pitch, but benefit of the doubt from that angle and bodies around the high handball. But for VAR not to give it, they apologised last week and are going to have to apologise again tomorrow, which means absolutely nothing."