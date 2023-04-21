Eddie Howe on Newcastle v Spurs top-four clash: 'It's a huge moment in our season'

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has described Sunday's clash with Tottenham Hotspur as “a huge moment in our season” as the battle for Champions League qualification heads towards its climax.

The Magpies currently sit fourth in the Premier League table – the final place that secures qualification to European club football's premier competition next season – three points and one place ahead of Spurs but with a game in hand on the North London club.

Victory as St James' Park would mean Newcastle move back up to third, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference with the Red Devils on FA Cup semi-final duty this weekend when they face Brighton at Wembley Stadium.

It would also put a healthy six-point gap between them and Spurs with seven games to go, which makes the game on Tyneside a crucial one for both clubs.

“It’s a huge game for us. No denying that at this stage of the season with the games running out,” said Howe on Friday.

“We’re playing one of our competitors in the league so it’s a big moment in our season. We’re pleased to be at home and we hope to feel the force of the crowd.

“It’s what we crave as professionals. You want the big games and you want it to mean something. We’re determined to express ourselves in the best way possible. We don’t want to play with any fear or restraints and we want to give the best us.”

Last week was a miserable one for both sides as Newcastle were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Aston Villa – who could potentially move level on points with Tottenham this weekend – while Spurs lost 3-2 at home to struggling Bournemouth.

It was a rare blip for Howe's side, who have lost only four times this campaign and have to best defensive record in the top-flight.

“It was an uncharacteristic performance from us. We have been so consistent home and away,” said Howe.

“The only process I know is to analyse, reflect, go to work and then put it right. Training has been very good, the attitude of players has been very good. There has been no fallout from the game and no energy lost. I’m confident we will perform, but we are playing a very good team.

“I’ve seen a good response. Sometimes you can react in different ways. We’ve tried to be quite clear on what we want and I’ve seen a good response in terms of no hangover from the game, no negative reaction.

“The lads have been focused and they are ready for what’s ahead rather than looking backwards. We have to go again now at the crucial end of the season.”

One plus point from the defeat at Villa Park was the return of top-scorer Miguel Almiron, with the Paraguayan coming on as a second-half substitute after missing four games due to a thigh injury.

And Howe admitted having winger Almiron – who has 11 league goals this season, one more than striker Callum Wilson – back in contention will be a boost for the team.

“He’s an option [to start],” Howe added. “He’s trained this week and trained well as Miggy usually does. I was pleased to see him back on the pitch but prior to that he had quite a long absence so we’ll wait and see.

“He’s always had the physical capabilities to deliver. Off the ball, he’s an incredible performer and certainly helps us with our high intensity pressing game that we want to implement.

“On the ball he has vastly developed his game. He has a unique way of playing and has unique relationships with the team. His game is in a good place and we are delighted to get him back fit. He’s a big player for us.”