Premier League predictions: Arsenal back to winning ways, Newcastle beat Spurs

We are into the final stretch of this season's Premier League schedule with all still to play for in the English top-flight.

READ MORE Blow for Arsenal as William Saliba suffers delay in comeback from injury

Leaders Arsenal hold a four-point advantage over Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand on the Gunners who kick off the latest round of fixtures against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Both City and third placed Manchester United are on FA Cup semi-final duty this weekend – against Sheffield United and Brighton, respectively.

At the other end of the table, Southampton are bottom of the pile, one place and two points behind Leicester City, with Nottingham Forest occupying the final relegation spot.

Saturday's games kick-off with Fulham against Leeds United at Craven Cottage, Brentford then play host to Aston Villa, Crystal Palace tackle Everton at Selhurst Park, Leicester entertain Wolves in a Midlands derby and Liverpool face Nottingham Forest on Merseyside.

Sunday sees Bouremouth versus West Ham United on the south coast and Newcastle United up against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park.

Predictions