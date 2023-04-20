Blow for Arsenal as William Saliba suffers delay in comeback from injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that he is unsure when defender William Saliba will return from the back injury that has seen him miss the last four matches.

The Gunners have seen their lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table cut to four points, with Pep Guardiola's side having a game in hand on their title rivals.

And Arsenal have shown some defensive frailties of late, having thrown away two-goal leads against both Liverpool and West Ham. But hopes that Saliba – who had started every Premier League game this season before being forced off during the Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon last month – will soon be returning have been dashed.

The France international has been ruled out of Friday's game with bottom club Southampton and is now a major doubt for the crucial clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next week.

“The picture hasn't changed from last week. Regarding William, we still have to wait a little bit more,” Arteta said on the eve of the Southampton game at the Emirates.

“He is not progressing as quickly as we hoped. It's a bit delicate and we want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and the risk that we will take and at the moment that's not possible to do.

“Probably next week we will have a little bit more certainty. He is not ready yet to throw him on the pitch and compete with the intensity demanded in this league.”

Also missing for the game against the Saints at the Emirates will be left-back Oleksandr Zincheckno, who was absent for last week's game at West Ham.

“We are not certain,” said Arteta, when asked about when the Ukrainian would be back in action. “It is a muscular injury and he needs some time to heal. We are not there yet.”

Arsenal cannot afford any slip-ups with the Manchester City game looming as they take on a Southampton propping up the table four points from safety and who are without a win since beating Leicester City on March 4.

The North London club were beating Liverpool and West Ham 2-0 after flying out of the blocks at the start of both games before having to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Bukayo Saka missed a penalty that would have put the visitors 3-1 up at the London Stadium, his first failure from the spot since his effort was saved in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out.

But the 21-year-old is still enjoying a stellar season – having scored 13 Premier League goals and provided 10 assists – and Arteta believes Saka can take positives from the penalty miss.

“Experiences help, obviously, and what he went through was tough but in a different way it was something beautiful and a great experience for him,” said the Spaniard.

“I think that helped him, not only him but the people around him as well to understand what the reaction has to be, the support and protection that he needs and he will go again.

“He loves responsibility but he puts a lot on his shoulders as well. Again, if he had any doubt about how much people love him, respect him and admire him at the club I think he had a very overwhelming reaction from everyone in the building and the club.

“In the end I think it can be something very positive that can give him a big lift because everyone acted in an unbelievable way towards him because he deserves it because of the way he is.”

Asked whether Saka would remain Arsenal's penalty taker, Arteta added: “Yes. If not, I will go on the pitch and throw him the ball to make sure he takes the next one!”