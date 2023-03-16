Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: Real Madrid were the better team and deserve to go through

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp conceded his side were second best against Real Madrid following their meek exit from the Champions League on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema’s 78th-minute goal gave the hosts a 1-0 victory on the night but all the damage had been done in the first leg, which Liverpool lost 5-2.

“It’s true. We came here with the backpack we had with the three goals difference, and you need a special performance and we did not show a special performance tonight,” he said.

“In moments it was a good performance but Real Madrid were the team in control for most of the game. They had the better chances.

“Ali [goalkeeper Alisson Becker] had to make two sensational saves to keep us in the game and that’s the reason [we lost].

“If you want to get through, you need to be outstanding. If you want to win the game, you need to be really good, and Madrid was the better team and that’s why the right team went through to the next round.”

Real Madrid v Liverpool ratings

Expand Autoplay REAL MADRID RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois – 7. Made some strong saves to deny Nunez and Gakpo and came out to collect balls well. Recovered after dropping Robertson’s free-kick delivery. AP

Klopp loaded his side with attacking talent, with Diogo Jota complementing Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

The gamble failed to pay off though, with Nunez, who had their best two chances in the first half, and Jota shortly after half time.

“For Diogo it was clear he shouldn’t play extremely long as he is still coming back from a long, long injury and you could see the game got harder for him,” Klopp said.

“He made some fouls as he was coming late, so no risk for him. Darwin looked like he was not at the absolute top level as well and we needed to defend that side as well. We could change and we wanted to mix things up a bit.”

Title-holders Real Madrid join AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester City and Napoli in Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw.