Liverpool dominate XI after historic win over Man United: Premier League team of the week

The most recent weekend in the Premier League will be remembered for one result and one result only: Liverpool's history-making 7-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United.

Up until Sunday's meeting, it was United who could reflect more positively on the season so far. Very much in the mix for the top four, the League Cup trophy already secured, and clear progress being made under Erik ten Hag, United had plenty of reason for optimism at Anfield.

Liverpool, by contrast, had been strangely inconsistent, starting the new year with three defeats and a draw from their first four games and facing a fight to qualify for next season's Champions League. However, three straight wins ahead of their clash with United hinted at a corner being turned.

Then came the 7-0 destruction at Anfield. Liverpool were sensational, United downright dreadful. How both teams respond to this result could shape the rest of their campaigns. Liverpool, up to fifth and only three points behind an inconsistent Tottenham side in fourth, will hope to use it as a springboard, while United will aim to bounce back quickly and keep their Champions League ambitions on track.

With so much attention on that Anfield result, there were in fact nine other Premier League games played over the weekend.

The round began at the Etihad, where Manchester City kept their title hopes on track with a 2-0 win over a Newcastle side whose form is trending in the wrong direction.

Five matches took place at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off, with leaders Arsenal producing a dramatic fightback from 2-0 down to beat struggling Bournemouth 3-2 deep in added time. Chelsea secured a desperately needed 1-0 win over Leeds, Brighton thrashed West Ham 4-0, Aston Villa edged past 10-man Crystal Palace 1-0, and Wolves beat Tottenham 1-0.

In Saturday's late game, Southampton boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win at home against Leicester City.

Sunday began with an entertaining 2-2 draw between Nottingham Forest and Everton, before Anfield hosted Liverpool's humiliation of United.

The round concluded on Monday night as Brentford extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches with a 3-2 win over local rivals Fulham.

