Reiss Nelson scores last-gasp winner to seal stunning Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth

Arsenal recovered from conceding the second fastest goal in Premier League history as Reiss Nelson's stoppage-time strike gave the Premier League leaders a thrilling 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side were trailing by two goals with just over half an hour left. But the Gunners showed they can cope with the pressure of the title race with a remarkable comeback that kept them five points ahead of second placed Manchester City, who defeated Newcastle United earlier in the day.

“It was madness from the first second. We kept trying and dominating the game. We had a mountain to climb and we took it bit by bit,” said manager Mikel Arteta.

“We had the hunger to go for the first goal. From then the atmosphere changed. Reiss Nelson hasn’t featured much because he has been injured. He comes on and puts in that performance. It was incredible to experience the emotion with the crowd. It's going to stick with us.

“I am going to remember this day for a few things. I loved the initiative, the courage, their personality and the way they made things happen.

“When its ugly and when its difficult, that’s what big teams do. We have to make it easier for ourselves. But this is the Premier League.

“The opponents are good and they make it hard for you. Now we have the Europa League – many games coming up. We’re going to need everyone at their best.”

Arsenal hadn't even touched the ball when Philip Billing gave second-bottom Bournemouth the lead after just 9.11 seconds with a clinical finish from inside the Gunners area.

The quickest goal in Premier League history was scored by Shane Long after 7.69 seconds for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

Arsenal fell further behind in the 57th minute as Marcos Senesi escaped Thomas Partey to glance a header past Aaron Ramsdale from a corner.

Partey made amends for his slack marking five minutes later when he reduced the deficit with a close-range finish from Emile Smith-Rowe's header.

Underlining their desire to win a first title since 2004, Arsenal seized the momentum and equalised through Ben White's powerful finish from Nelson's cross in the 70th minute.

Nelson completed Arsenal's incredible revival in the seventh minute of stoppage-time when the substitute produced a superb finish from 20 yards to spark scenes of wild celebration all around the Emirates Stadium.

“When the ball came out to me I was thinking 'please give me one chance'. I'm buzzing, really happy. I controlled it with my right foot and it came on to my left,” said match-winner Nelson.

“We need moments like this if we want to go all the way. We're not looking at any other team at the minute. We are focusing on ourselves. We will keep going day-by-day, game-by-game. As an Arsenal fan, I'm just delighted with the result.”