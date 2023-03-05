Brennan Johnson double earns Nottingham Forest battling draw against Everton

A double from Brennan Johnson earned a crucial point for Nottingham Forest in a 2-2 draw against Everton in the scrap for Premier League survival.

A 10th-minute Demarai Gray penalty put Sean Dyche's visitors ahead at the City Ground on Sunday before Johnson grabbed an equaliser on 19 minutes.

But Everton got their noses back in front after 29 minutes through a header from Abdoulaye Doucoure

Then Johnson came to Forest's rescue when he struck a sweetly placed shot into the net in the 77th minute.

Steve Cooper's side are undefeated in their last nine home games in the Premier League. The draw means they are in 14th place on 26 points and maintain their four-point cushion above the relegation places.

Everton are third bottom from bottom on 22 points, below Leeds on goal difference.

Goodison Park manager Dyche has managed just one victory in five games since kicking off his tenure with a shock victory against league leaders Arsenal.

Everton were thumped 4-0 by Arsenal on Wednesday and are in danger of being relegated from the top flight for the first time since 1954.

They began the match at the City Ground as the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season and are still without injured England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But they took the lead after 10 minutes when Jonjo Shelvey brought down Dwight McNeil to give away a penalty that Gray converted. It was his first goal since January 3.

It was only the seventh time Everton have scored away in the league this season but Forest were level within nine minutes.

A low shot from Morgan Gibbs-White was parried away by Jordan Pickford, but Johnson was there to find the net from close range.

Everton were back in front in the 29th minute when Doucoure found space inside the box to head past Forest keeper Keylor Navas after series of aerial duels following a Pickford free kick.

Three of Everton's four goals under Dyche have come from set-piece.

Both sides were up for the fight and a string of fouls meant referee John Brooks had to issue a series of yellow cards.

But Forest kept their composure and rescued a point in the 77th minute.

A pass from Ryan Yates found Johnson on the edge of the box and the forward drove into the area before curling a classy finish into the top corner to boost Forest's survival hopes.