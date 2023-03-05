Kylian Mbappe targets more 'history' after becoming PSG's all-time leading goalscorer

Kylian Mbappe said it was "magnificent" to become Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer but the French forward insisted he still plenty more to come.

Mbappe scored his 201st goal for PSG in Saturday night's 4-2 win over Nantes to solidify the capital club's position at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. PSG hold an 11-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

The France superstar had equalled Edinson Cavani's previous record of 200 goals with a brace in last week's win at Marseille and went one better by netting in stoppage time at the Parc des Princes.

PSG had earlier squandered a two-goal lead, with Lionel Messi putting them ahead and a Jaouen Hadjam own goal making it 2-0 inside 17 minutes before Nantes fought back to draw level through Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago.

Mbappe then set up Danilo Pereira to put PSG back in front on the hour mark and then claimed his record-breaking goal late on.

The 24-year-old World Cup winner reached the record in just 247 appearances since signing from Monaco aged 18 in 2017. Uruguay star Cavani needed 298 games, and seven years, to establish the previous record in 2020. Mbappe was handed a trophy by the club after the game to mark his record in an on-field presentation.

"I play to make history and I have always said I wanted to make history in France, in the capital of my country, in my city, and I am doing that. It's magnificent, but there is still a lot to be done," Mbappe, who finished the game as captain, told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"For me, as a native Parisian, this is special. If someone had said to me I would score the goal to beat the record while wearing the captain's armband, I would not have believed it."

The result was the ideal preparation for PSG ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg match at Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The German giants lead the tie 1-0, and a failure to progress to the quarter-finals in Europe would put a major dampener on the end of PSG's season.

Before the game there was a minute's applause for Just Fontaine, the legendary former France striker who scored 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup and who passed away on Wednesday aged 89.

Fontaine also coached PSG, leading them to promotion to the top tier of French football in 1974.

Earlier, Lens missed the chance to climb above Marseille into second place as they drew 1-1 at home to northern rivals Lille, for whom Canada star Jonathan David grabbed the equaliser.