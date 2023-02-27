Messi on target against Marseille as Mbappe brace sees him equal PSG goals record

A brace in a 3-0 win over Marseille saw France superstar Kylian Mbappe move level with Edinson Cavani as Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top scorer with 200 goals.

Mbappe, 24, scored both his goals at the Stade Velodrome from Lionel Messi assists and in between he set up the Argentine for PSG's other goal as they moved eight points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1.

"He is obviously fast but it's not just about his legs – the speed at which he does things is out of the ordinary," PSG coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Amazon Prime of Mbappe's abilities.

"Players like him are clearly motivated by stats and records. Tonight he has equalled Edinson Cavani's magnificent record and he will obviously go on to beat it."

Mbappe reached the 200-goal mark in just his 250th appearance for PSG since signing from Monaco in 2017.

Mbappe is now out on his own as Ligue 1's leading scorer this season with 17 goals and has 29 in 29 games in all competitions in 2022/23.

Messi, meanwhile, now has 12 league goals this season and has set up 12 more.

It was a result and a performance that will erase many of the doubts about a PSG team that had been in stuttering form in recent weeks as they outclassed their most credible domestic challengers.

The Qatar-owned club saw their injury problems continue as centre-back Presnel Kimpembe – whose season has been plagued by fitness issues – was carried off early on after crumpling to the turf in agony.

"Unfortunately he seriously injured himself and will obviously be out until the end of the season," said Galtier, who added that it looked like an Achilles tendon injury.

"I am not disappointed with what my team did. Today it was the better team who won," said Marseille coach Igor Tudor, who admitted Mbappe was too hot to handle.

"They have this number seven who is very difficult to mark. When they come and play in this way there is nothing you can do."