France World Cup goals record-holder Just Fontaine dies aged 89

Former France striker Just Fontaine, who scored a record 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup, has died at the age of 89.

Fontaine, who was born in Marrakech, Morocco, in 1933, passed away at his home in Toulouse, France, on Wednesday.

His 13-goal tally at the finals in Sweden, where he put four goals past West Germany in the third-place play-off match, is the highest at a single tournament. Fontaine is tied with Lionel Messi with the fourth highest goals total at World Cups, with only West Germany's Gerd Muller (14), Brazil's Ronaldo (15) and Germany's Miroslav Klose (16) ahead of him.

Fontaine, scored 30 goals in just 21 games for France before his career was cut short by injury.

The forward scored 226 goals in 248 games in a club career that began at USM Casablanca before moving to Nice and Stade Reims in France.

He won the French first division title four times as well as the French Super Cup and the Couple de France.

When his playing career ended due to injury at the age of 28 in 1962, he went into management. He briefly managed the France national team in two friendly matches in 1967 before being replaced.

Une pensée pour Just Fontaine.



C’est un monument du football français qui nous a quittés, et un triste jour pour les amoureux du Paris Saint-Germain, un club qu’il avait mené à la première division il y a 50 ans. pic.twitter.com/XZzDjTsi1P — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 1, 2023

He also managed Paris Saint-Germain between 1973 and 1976 – winning a first division title – and Toulouse between 1978 and 1979.

Perhaps his greatest managerial achievement was to lead Morocco, who he managed from 1979 to 1981, to third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980.

PSG led the tributes to their former manager, tweeting: “A thought for Just Fontaine. A monument of French football has left us.

“It's a sad day for lovers of Paris Saint-Germain, a club he led to the first division 50 years ago.”

Fontaine was named by Pele as one of the 125 greatest living footballers in March 2004.