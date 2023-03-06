Liverpool's 7-0 win over Man United 'one of the best performances for a long time': Klopp

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United as "one of the best performances for a long time" as the Reds set a new record margin of victory in the clash between English football's two most successful clubs.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice while substitute Roberto Firmino, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, rubbed more salt into United's wounds by rounding off the scoring at Anfield.

"It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. Everybody saw what the boys can be," said Klopp.

"The second half couldn't start better. From that moment on we were flying and it was really difficult to play against us."

It was United's worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years. United have lost 7-0 on three previous occasions – the last time coming in 1931 against Wolves. The score also eclipsed Liverpool’s previous best victory against United, a 7-1 win in 1895.

“A few months ago everyone thought it was a good moment to play Liverpool – you can’t say it publicly but everyone thought it – because they felt we were struggling a lot," Klopp added. "But now it is less of a good moment, we look much more like ourselves. It is important that everyone knows we are here and we are still alive.”

A landmark win could be the launchpad for a powerful finish to the campaign for Liverpool. Until recently, even a Champions League qualifying top-four finish looked in doubt, with Liverpool suffering bruising losses to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves since the start of 2023.

This win, however, closes the gap to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to three points with a game in hand.

It was also evidence of a growing understanding between Liverpool’s new-look attack.

Klopp said: “No one was doubting Darwin’s future impact. Cody plays in the most difficult area in the pitch against a man-marking side, which is super tricky. Mo is Mo.”

Salah became Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals in 205 appearances, surpassing Robbie Fowler's mark with his second strike against United.

“It’s very special, I can’t lie. This record was in my mind since I came here,” Salah told Sky Sports.

Salah earlier in the week became only the second Liverpool player after Ian Rush to score 20 goals for a sixth successive season.

With fourth place now in sight, Liverpool fans might yet dream of an unlikely comeback in the Champions League round-of-16 game against Real Madrid later this month.

While European champions Madrid lead 5-2 after the first leg at Anfield, this was the type of performance to make the Merseyside club believe anything is possible.

Klopp’s assessment of Sunday's game was concise: “Freak result, top performance.”