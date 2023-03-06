Van Dijk hails Gakpo, Nunez and Salah after Liverpool destruction of Man United

Virgil van Dijk hailed Liverpool's new-look attacking trio after Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah put Manchester United to the sword at the weekend.

Liverpool produced a stunning second-half display that saw them score six goals in a 7-0 demolition job at a bouncing Anfield with Salah also taking over as the club's record Premier League goalscorer.

With Roberto Firmino, the other scorer, set to leave at the end of the season, only Salah will remain from the famed front line – alongside Sadio Mane, who is now at Bayern Munich – that helped propel Jurgen Klopp's side to trophies galore, at home and abroad.

Nunez has scored 14 goals this season – after joining from Benfica last summer – while Gakpo has netted four times since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in January. Salah's double made it 22 for the campaign and meant he eclipsed Robbie Fowler’s club-record tally of 128 Premier League goals.

“Very clinical. I think a lot of the goals were world-class,” said Dutch defender Van Dijk. “The first one, the whole build-up was outstanding. Cody cutting in on to his right foot, a quality finish.

“Darwin is causing chaos all the time with his speed, his passion and also with quality. Mo showed why he is so important for this football club. He’s so influential with everything that’s been going on in a positive way over the years and hopefully, he can keep that going.

Liverpool 7 Man United 0: Player ratings

Expand Autoplay LIVERPOOL PLAYER RATINGS: Alisson - 7. Calm and assured during a relatively even first half. A spectator in the second half as his outfield teammates ran riot at the other end of the pitch. Getty

“For him to be the all-time Premier League top scorer for Liverpool is something no one should take for granted. He definitely shouldn’t and I won’t. He should not just brush it off because it’s something special.”

And Van Dijk is of no doubt who has been the main help to Gakpo adapt to the "false nine" role since his arrival on Merseyside. “It’s a very difficult position to play, but he learns from one of the best each and every day with Bobby Firmino,” Van Dijk added.

“I think that position of a false nine is Bobby Firmino’s. He’s the one that showed over the years how difficult it is for any other player to perform it, and also how hard it is for others to defend it.

“The winter isn’t an easy time to come to a club but Cody is settling in very well. He has to keep going, keep the confidence, keep the belief. I think he will be fine for this club. He’s a fantastic player.”

Virgil van Dijk helped Liverpool secure a fifth consecutive Premier League clean sheet in their win over Manchester United. Getty

At the other end of the pitch, Van Dijk was also pleased that the team kept a fifth successive clean sheet in the Premier League that has helped lift the Merseysiders up to fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

“I think especially the last three games gave me personally a very good feeling, the way we committed to defending and enjoying that clean sheet. Even when you are 4-0, 5-0 up, I think that’s the message to make sure that you don’t concede and stay focused. That was very good,” he said.

“We shouldn’t just brush this off like it’s any other day. We won 7-0 after the difficult season that we’ve had. You should be able to stand still and enjoy that a little bit, but on Monday it will be gone.

“We should not take these results for granted but there are many more games to play in order to get what we want – in this case that's Champions League football and that's what we focus on.”