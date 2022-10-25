Newcastle pair named in XI after win at Tottenham: Premier League team of the week

Gatecrashing the Premier League top four has always been difficult, but Newcastle United are showing early signs that they might be able to achieve it this season.

A solitary defeat and four wins and a draw in their last five games has Eddie Howe's side flying high, while Sunday's 2-1 win at Tottenham made a statement and moved them up to fourth in the table.

It certainly helps Newcastle's cause that some of their top four rivals are struggling, none more so than Liverpool, who contested the first match of the weekend on Saturday afternoon and fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom side Nottingham Forest.

That was followed by two matches on the traditional Saturday kick-off as champions Manchester City bounced back from last weekend's defeat to Liverpool to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1, and Everton eased past Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Saturday evening's game also did Newcastle some favours as Chelsea and Manchester United shared the points at Stamford Bridge with a 1-1 draw.

Sunday's fixtures began with Aston Villa swiftly moving on from Steven Gerrard with a thumping 4-0 win over Brentford, Fulham fighting back to beat Leeds United 3-2 at Elland Road, leaders Arsenal being held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, and Leicester City earning successive wins with a 4-0 victory at Wolves.

Newcastle's win at Tottenham then rounded off Sunday's games, before West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Monday night to conclude the round.

After a weekend packed with fine individual performances, Jon Turner has selected his Premier League team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.