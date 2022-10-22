Erling Haaland continues goal-scoring run against Brighton

Erling Haaland returned to form as Premier League champions Manchester City sank Brighton 3-1.

The prolific Norwegian endured a rare off-day as City slipped to their first defeat of the campaign at Liverpool last week, but he responded by scoring twice against the Seagulls at the Etihad Stadium.

Both his goals came in the first half, the second from the penalty spot, but it took a fine Kevin De Bruyne strike to wrap up victory after Brighton rallied with a Leandro Trossard reply.

Haaland's double took his tally since joining City to a remarkable 22 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions. He now also has 17 Premier League strikes to his name, just six short of last season's golden-boot winning total.

Brighton are still searching for their first win under Roberto De Zerbi but gave a good account of themselves, pressing City high up the pitch.

"The game was one of the toughest we could face as they proposed the type of game we are not used to, they played a game man to man and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

"I said to the players at half-time how difficult it would be but in the end we did it."

Brighton fell behind to the type of goal City are not usually associated with, a long kick downfield from goalkeeper Ederson which landed at the feet of Haaland after a mix-up between Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez and defender Adam Webster.

The Norwegian striker outmuscled Webster and then walked the ball into the ne.

Brighton continued to play well but were pegged back again when referee Craig Pawson was advised by the video assistant referee to review the tackle by Dunk on Silva, having initially allowed play to continue.

Haaland made no mistake to tot up his 22nd goal of the campaign which was also City's 600th Premier League strike under Guardiola.

"We played a good game against one of the most important teams in the Premier League, Europe and the world - but we lost," said Brighton coach De Zerbi.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal in five months to help Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and snap a three-game losing streak in the Premier League.

The striker scored in the 11th minute at Goodison Park before second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and substitute Dwight McNeil for Everton.