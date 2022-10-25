West Ham v Bournemouth player ratings: Zouma 8, Scamacca 7; Solanke 6, Lerma 5

Kurt Zouma's scrappy headed goal and a Said Benrahma penalty in stoppage time sealed a 2-0 victory for West Ham over Bournemouth in a scrappy Premier League tussle at the London Stadium on Monday.

Frenchman Zouma glanced the ball in from close range on the stroke of halftime after a goalmouth scramble with the effort being allowed after a VAR check despite a suspicion of handball by his defensive partner Thilo Kehrer in the melee.

There was precious little else for either set of fans to get excited about as West Ham held onto their lead despite some nervy moments as Bournemouth finished strongly.

The Hammers could breathe more easily when Jordan Zemura was harshly penalised for handball after another VAR check and Benrahma thumped in his first goal of the season.

Bournemouth could feel justifiably frustrated that decisions went against them but West Ham took advantage to claim a fifth home win in succession in all competitions to move up seven places in the congested table from 17th to 10th with 14 points. Bournemouth are 14th with 13 points from 12 games.

