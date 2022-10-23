Premier League: Arsenal held at Saints, Villa get new manager bounce against Brentford

Arsenal failed to register maximum points for only the second time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by battling Southampton at St Mary’s.

The Gunners started brightly and Granit Xhaka opened their account with a crisp volley after 11 minutes. But the Saints managed to stay in the game and grabbed a beautifully worked equaliser on the break in the 65th minute.

Stuart Armstrong finished off a sweeping team move to extend the Saints' unbeaten run to three matches and take some of the pressure off manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The result leaves Mikel Arteta's men two points clear at the top of the table, while Saints lie in 15th place.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa benefited from new manager bounce as they beat Brentford 4-0 at Villa Park.

The Midlanders parted company with Steven Gerrard last week after their 3-0 defeat at Fulham.

A goal from Leon Bailey and two from Danny Ings in the first half and an Ollie Watkins strike in the second period gave caretaker manager Aaron Danks three points in his first game in charge.

Leicester continued their improvement with a 4-0 win away at fellow Midlands strugglers Wolves. Goals from Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy gave the Foxes a comfortable victory that saw them climb out of the bottom three.

Wolves, who sacked manager Bruno Lage at the start of this month, lie second from bottom on nine points - ahead of Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is under increasing pressure as Fulham came from behind to win 3-2 at Elland Road.

Rodrigo opened the scoring for the Yorkshire side in the 20th minute before Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Cordova-Reid and Willian replied for the Londoners. Crysencio's injury time strike for the home side couldn't prevent a defeat that sends Leeds into the bottom three.